First Trust NASDAQ-100-Technology Sector Index Fund (NASDAQ:QTEC) Short Interest Update

First Trust NASDAQ-100-Technology Sector Index Fund (NASDAQ:QTEC – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,500 shares, a growth of 28.8% from the October 15th total of 6,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 96,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ-100-Technology Sector Index Fund by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 875,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,756,000 after purchasing an additional 32,401 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ-100-Technology Sector Index Fund by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 455,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,416,000 after purchasing an additional 76,984 shares during the period. Total Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust NASDAQ-100-Technology Sector Index Fund by 0.5% in the first quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. now owns 363,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,482,000 after purchasing an additional 1,675 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ-100-Technology Sector Index Fund by 1.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 237,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,952,000 after purchasing an additional 2,839 shares during the period. Finally, Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD purchased a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ-100-Technology Sector Index Fund in the first quarter worth $34,398,000.

First Trust NASDAQ-100-Technology Sector Index Fund Price Performance

QTEC stock traded down $1.76 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $112.94. 76,418 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 179,478. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $108.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $118.43. First Trust NASDAQ-100-Technology Sector Index Fund has a fifty-two week low of $95.22 and a fifty-two week high of $181.83.

First Trust NASDAQ-100-Technology Sector Index Fund Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 26th were issued a $0.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.16%. This is an increase from First Trust NASDAQ-100-Technology Sector Index Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02.

