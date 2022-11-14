FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) Shares Purchased by Stelac Advisory Services LLC

Stelac Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) by 155.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 14,562 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,857 shares during the quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in FirstEnergy by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 5,353 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its stake in FirstEnergy by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 7,838 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in FirstEnergy by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,787 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Mystic Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in FirstEnergy by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its stake in FirstEnergy by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 2,574 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the period. 87.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FirstEnergy Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE FE traded down $0.04 on Monday, hitting $37.92. 55,960 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,055,638. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 52-week low of $35.32 and a 52-week high of $48.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $21.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.51.

FirstEnergy Announces Dividend

FirstEnergy ( NYSE:FE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.02. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 10.35% and a return on equity of 13.76%. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 4th. FirstEnergy’s payout ratio is 71.23%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on FE shares. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $43.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $49.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on FirstEnergy from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on FirstEnergy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.78.

About FirstEnergy

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

