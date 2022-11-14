Firsthand Technology Value Fund (NASDAQ:SVVC) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Firsthand Technology Value Fund (NASDAQ:SVVC – Get Rating) in a research note published on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the investment management company’s stock.

Firsthand Technology Value Fund Stock Performance

Shares of SVVC opened at $1.20 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.86. Firsthand Technology Value Fund has a 12-month low of $1.16 and a 12-month high of $4.69.

Firsthand Technology Value Fund (NASDAQ:SVVC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The investment management company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Firsthand Technology Value Fund had a negative return on equity of 1.56% and a negative net margin of 359.39%. The firm had revenue of ($3.81) million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Firsthand Technology Value Fund

Firsthand Technology Value Fund Company Profile

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SVVC. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Firsthand Technology Value Fund in the first quarter worth $61,000. Yakira Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Firsthand Technology Value Fund by 17.0% in the first quarter. Yakira Capital Management Inc. now owns 99,309 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 14,400 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Firsthand Technology Value Fund in the first quarter worth $79,000. 8.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Firsthand Technology Value Fund, Inc is a business development company specializes in venture capital investments in start-up, early stage, middle stage, late stage, early development stage, and PIPEs. It seeks to invest in pre-IPO companies. The fund also seeks to make investments in companies with operating histories that are unprofitable or marginally profitable, that have negative net worth, or that are involved in bankruptcy or reorganization proceedings.

