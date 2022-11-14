Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 193,400 shares, a decline of 17.5% from the October 15th total of 234,400 shares. Currently, 2.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 29,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.6 days.

Five Star Bancorp Stock Performance

FSBC traded down $0.10 on Monday, hitting $29.20. 19,094 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,842. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.35 and a 200-day moving average of $26.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $503.58 million, a PE ratio of 11.64 and a beta of 0.11. Five Star Bancorp has a 12-month low of $23.57 and a 12-month high of $33.98.

Five Star Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 4th. Five Star Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Trading of Five Star Bancorp

Several analysts have recently weighed in on FSBC shares. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Five Star Bancorp to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Stephens boosted their target price on Five Star Bancorp from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Five Star Bancorp by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after acquiring an additional 2,836 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Five Star Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in Five Star Bancorp by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 86,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,440,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Five Star Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $11,265,000. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Five Star Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,642,000. 41.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Five Star Bancorp Company Profile

Five Star Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Five Star Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company accepts various deposits, such as money market, noninterest-bearing and interest checking accounts, savings accounts, and time deposits.

