Fluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNT) Shares Sold by Tieton Capital Management LLC

Tieton Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Fluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNT – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,113,825 shares of the company’s stock after selling 102,120 shares during the period. Fluent makes up approximately 4.2% of Tieton Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Tieton Capital Management LLC owned 0.06% of Fluent worth $6,085,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Aries Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Fluent during the second quarter valued at about $48,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Fluent by 204.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 56,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 37,660 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Fluent by 40.4% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 124,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 35,826 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Fluent by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 753,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after purchasing an additional 13,456 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fluent in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. 27.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FLNT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Fluent from $5.00 to $4.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Fluent in a report on Sunday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:FLNT traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $1.17. The stock had a trading volume of 561 shares, compared to its average volume of 225,159. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.34 and its 200 day moving average is $1.34. Fluent, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.05 and a fifty-two week high of $2.72. The stock has a market cap of $93.54 million, a P/E ratio of -1.86 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

Fluent, Inc provides data-driven digital marketing services primarily in the United States. The company operates through Fluent and All Other segments. It offers customer acquisition services by operating digital marketing campaigns, through which the company connects its advertiser clients with consumers.

