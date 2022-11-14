Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) is S&T Bank PA’s 8th Largest Position

S&T Bank PA raised its stake in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) by 376.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 245,744 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 194,130 shares during the quarter. Fortinet makes up approximately 2.4% of S&T Bank PA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. S&T Bank PA’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $13,904,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Intersect Capital LLC grew its holdings in Fortinet by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 1,906 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $651,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 663 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 863 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,372 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Camden Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 1,623 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. 65.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on FTNT shares. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Fortinet from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Fortinet from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. UBS Group reduced their price target on Fortinet from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Fortinet from $69.00 to $57.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.65.

Insider Activity

Fortinet Stock Performance

In other news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 39,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.57, for a total value of $1,994,480.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,638.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 18.80% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet stock traded down $1.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $54.99. 63,742 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,411,893. Fortinet, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.61 and a twelve month high of $74.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $42.96 billion, a PE ratio of 61.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.16.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.06. Fortinet had a return on equity of 9,183.04% and a net margin of 18.12%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Fortinet, Inc. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

