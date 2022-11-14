Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Shares Purchased by Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC

Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) by 394.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,315 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,239 shares during the quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Intersect Capital LLC increased its holdings in Fortinet by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 1,906 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $651,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Fortinet by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 663 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Fortinet by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 863 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Trust Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Fortinet by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,372 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Camden Capital LLC increased its holdings in Fortinet by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 1,623 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $555,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortinet alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.89, for a total transaction of $343,785.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,173.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 18.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Fortinet Stock Up 3.2 %

FTNT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Fortinet from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Fortinet from $69.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Fortinet from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Fortinet from $69.00 to $57.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group initiated coverage on Fortinet in a research report on Friday, October 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fortinet presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.65.

Shares of FTNT opened at $56.13 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24. The company has a market capitalization of $43.85 billion, a PE ratio of 61.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.16. Fortinet, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.61 and a 52-week high of $74.35.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Fortinet had a return on equity of 9,183.04% and a net margin of 18.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fortinet, Inc. will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

About Fortinet

(Get Rating)

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.