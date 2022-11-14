Fortis Inc. (FTS) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 16th

Fortis Inc. (TSE:FTS – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 16th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.565 per share on Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $2.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. This is a boost from Fortis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54.

Shares of TSE FTS opened at C$53.46 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$25.68 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.80. Fortis has a one year low of C$48.45 and a one year high of C$65.26. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$53.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$58.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.67, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.62.

Several brokerages have commented on FTS. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Fortis from C$54.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Fortis to C$56.50 in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Fortis from C$65.00 to C$63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Raymond James upgraded shares of Fortis from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$58.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, CSFB decreased their price objective on shares of Fortis from C$62.00 to C$56.50 in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$57.13.

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 438,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 100,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,485 megawatts (MW), including 53 MW of solar capacity and 252 MV of wind capacity.

