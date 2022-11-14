Fortis Inc. (FTS) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 16th

Fortis Inc. (TSE:FTS – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 16th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.565 per share on Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $2.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. This is a positive change from Fortis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54.

Fortis Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of Fortis stock opened at C$53.46 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.67, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.62. Fortis has a 52 week low of C$48.45 and a 52 week high of C$65.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$53.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$58.51. The stock has a market capitalization of C$25.68 billion and a PE ratio of 19.80.

Get Fortis alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on Fortis from C$60.00 to C$51.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. CSFB reduced their price objective on Fortis from C$62.00 to C$56.50 in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Scotiabank cut their target price on Fortis from C$63.00 to C$57.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Raymond James raised Fortis from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$58.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Fortis from C$51.00 to C$52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$57.13.

Fortis Company Profile

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 438,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 100,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,485 megawatts (MW), including 53 MW of solar capacity and 252 MV of wind capacity.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fortis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.