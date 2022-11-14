Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS) Stock Position Lifted by Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc.

Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS – Get Rating) by 27.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 170,650 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,940 shares during the quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Fortis were worth $8,067,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of Fortis by 1.6% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 24,999 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,962,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Fortis by 0.8% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,116,682 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $99,880,000 after buying an additional 16,000 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its stake in Fortis by 14.7% during the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 217,029 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,238,000 after buying an additional 27,733 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its stake in Fortis by 4.6% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 100,909 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,760,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Fortis by 7.0% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,957 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $518,000 after buying an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.38% of the company’s stock.

Fortis Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Fortis stock opened at $40.30 on Monday. Fortis Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.76 and a 1 year high of $51.66. The company has a market cap of $19.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $39.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.75.

Fortis Cuts Dividend

Fortis ( NYSE:FTS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. Fortis had a return on equity of 6.48% and a net margin of 12.47%. As a group, analysts expect that Fortis Inc. will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.4116 per share. This represents a $1.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. Fortis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.20%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Fortis from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. TD Securities reduced their target price on Fortis from C$65.00 to C$63.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Fortis from C$63.00 to C$57.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Fortis in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Edward Jones cut shares of Fortis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.71.

About Fortis

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 438,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 100,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,485 megawatts (MW), including 53 MW of solar capacity and 252 MV of wind capacity.

