Fraser McIntyre Buys 149 Shares of Schroder Income Growth Fund plc (LON:SCF) Stock

Schroder Income Growth Fund plc (LON:SCF – Get Rating) insider Fraser McIntyre purchased 149 shares of Schroder Income Growth Fund stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 289 ($3.33) per share, for a total transaction of £430.61 ($495.81).

Schroder Income Growth Fund Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of Schroder Income Growth Fund stock opened at GBX 291 ($3.35) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.24. The firm has a market cap of £202.14 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 684.52. Schroder Income Growth Fund plc has a twelve month low of GBX 254.60 ($2.93) and a twelve month high of GBX 319.50 ($3.68). The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 277.46 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 290.63.

Schroder Income Growth Fund Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 13th were issued a GBX 5.70 ($0.07) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 13th. This is a positive change from Schroder Income Growth Fund’s previous dividend of $2.50. This represents a dividend yield of 2.14%. Schroder Income Growth Fund’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.48%.

Schroder Income Growth Fund Company Profile

Schroder Income Growth Fund plc is an open ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Schroder Investment Management Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the FTSE All Share Total Return Index.

