Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. Reduces Holdings in Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRDN)

Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. trimmed its holdings in shares of Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRDN – Get Rating) by 43.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 980,302 shares of the company’s stock after selling 759,228 shares during the quarter. Viridian Therapeutics accounts for approximately 1.1% of Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. owned approximately 3.51% of Viridian Therapeutics worth $11,342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Endurant Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Viridian Therapeutics by 23.4% during the first quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP now owns 83,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,539,000 after purchasing an additional 15,767 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Biocapital Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Viridian Therapeutics by 3.9% during the first quarter. Paradigm Biocapital Advisors LP now owns 1,256,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,224,000 after purchasing an additional 47,000 shares during the last quarter. Maven Securities LTD lifted its position in shares of Viridian Therapeutics by 25.2% during the first quarter. Maven Securities LTD now owns 27,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 5,535 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Viridian Therapeutics by 47.3% during the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 162,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,001,000 after purchasing an additional 52,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Viridian Therapeutics by 14.1% during the first quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 14,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,775 shares during the last quarter.

In other Viridian Therapeutics news, Director Fairmount Funds Management Llc purchased 425,531 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.50 per share, for a total transaction of $9,999,978.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,363,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,048,454. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 4.48% of the company’s stock.

VRDN has been the subject of several recent research reports. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Viridian Therapeutics from $25.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Viridian Therapeutics from $40.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lifted their price objective on Viridian Therapeutics from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Viridian Therapeutics from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th.

VRDN traded down $1.68 on Monday, hitting $18.83. The company had a trading volume of 4,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 391,841. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.36. Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.47 and a 12-month high of $26.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 7.77 and a quick ratio of 7.77.

Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($1.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.20). Viridian Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 10,981.32% and a negative return on equity of 206.72%. The company had revenue of $0.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($2.21) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.74 EPS for the current year.

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops treatments for patients suffering from serious diseases. It develops VRDN-001, a humanized monoclonal anti-IGF-1R antibody that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of thyroid eye disease (TED); VRDN-002, an IGF-1R antibody, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial; and VRDN-003, a therapeutic antibody targeting IGF-1R for the treatment of TED.

