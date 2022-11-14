Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. Reduces Stake in IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE)

Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. lowered its position in IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE – Get Rating) by 93.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 170,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,251,563 shares during the period. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. owned approximately 0.14% of IVERIC bio worth $1,635,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ISEE. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in IVERIC bio in the first quarter valued at approximately $23,976,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in IVERIC bio by 1,382.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 633,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,662,000 after purchasing an additional 590,773 shares in the last quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP boosted its position in IVERIC bio by 102.6% in the 1st quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP now owns 1,093,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,407,000 after purchasing an additional 553,946 shares in the last quarter. Deep Track Capital LP boosted its position in IVERIC bio by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Deep Track Capital LP now owns 4,500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,735,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam S.C.A. boosted its position in IVERIC bio by 49.5% in the 2nd quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 1,466,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,108,000 after purchasing an additional 485,620 shares in the last quarter.

Get IVERIC bio alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Glenn Sblendorio sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.01, for a total transaction of $1,150,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 179,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,134,643.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, COO Keith Westby sold 72,916 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.92, for a total transaction of $1,744,150.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 69,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,653,541.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Glenn Sblendorio sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.01, for a total value of $1,150,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 179,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,134,643.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IVERIC bio Trading Down 1.0 %

Several research firms have commented on ISEE. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on IVERIC bio to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on IVERIC bio from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered IVERIC bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $30.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday. B. Riley upgraded IVERIC bio from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, StockNews.com raised IVERIC bio to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, IVERIC bio has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.20.

Shares of ISEE traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $18.46. The company had a trading volume of 8,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,085,327. IVERIC bio, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.85 and a 1-year high of $24.33. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.07. The company has a quick ratio of 11.98, a current ratio of 13.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

IVERIC bio Company Profile

(Get Rating)

IVERIC bio, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel treatments for retinal diseases with a focus on age-related and orphan inherited retinal diseases (IRDs). The company develops Zimura, an inhibitor of complement factor C5 comprising GATHER1, which has completed Phase 2/3 clinical trial; and GATHER2 that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of geographic atrophy (GA) secondary to dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for IVERIC bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IVERIC bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.