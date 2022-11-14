Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Shares Sold by Cumberland Partners Ltd

Cumberland Partners Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,300 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 32,025 shares during the quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $2,554,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 5,868 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,372 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators raised its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 16.3% in the second quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 2,414 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 54.4% in the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 968 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oarsman Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 47,200 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $2,348,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FCX. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan to $34.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.73.

Insider Buying and Selling

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Up 0.6 %

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, Director Ryan Michael Lance purchased 31,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $31.88 per share, with a total value of $988,280.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 32,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,024,368.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FCX traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $38.27. The company had a trading volume of 646,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,860,102. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.46, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.22. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.80 and a 12-month high of $51.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The natural resource company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.14). Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 16.72% and a return on equity of 17.69%. The company had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Freeport-McMoRan Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 13th. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is presently 11.41%.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.