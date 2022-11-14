Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC) Price Target Raised to $16.00

Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at Barclays from $13.00 to $16.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 17.73% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Citigroup increased their price target on Frontier Group to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Bank of America cut their price target on Frontier Group from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Frontier Group in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Cowen cut their price target on Frontier Group from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on Frontier Group from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Frontier Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.73.
Frontier Group Stock Up 1.0 %
Shares of Frontier Group stock opened at $13.59 on Monday. Frontier Group has a one year low of $8.19 and a one year high of $17.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.26 and its 200 day moving average is $11.15. The firm has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.92 and a beta of 2.03.
Institutional Trading of Frontier Group
About Frontier Group
Frontier Group Holdings, Inc, a low-fare airline company, provides air transportation for passengers. The company operates an airline that serves approximately 120 airports throughout the United States and international destinations in the Americas. It offers its services through direct distribution channels, including its website, mobile app, and call center.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Frontier Group (ULCC)
- Alphabet Stock Offers a Rare Buying Opportunity
- Walt Disney Stock is Set to Reset Expectations
- Solar Battery Maker Enphase Clears Buy Point: Can Rally Hold?
- S&P 500 Component DexCom Set For Further Price, Earnings Growth
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/7 – 11/11
Receive News & Ratings for Frontier Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontier Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.