Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC) Price Target Raised to $16.00

Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at Barclays from $13.00 to $16.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 17.73% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Citigroup increased their price target on Frontier Group to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Bank of America cut their price target on Frontier Group from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Frontier Group in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Cowen cut their price target on Frontier Group from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on Frontier Group from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Frontier Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.73.

Frontier Group Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of Frontier Group stock opened at $13.59 on Monday. Frontier Group has a one year low of $8.19 and a one year high of $17.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.26 and its 200 day moving average is $11.15. The firm has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.92 and a beta of 2.03.

Institutional Trading of Frontier Group

About Frontier Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Frontier Group by 215.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,837,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,589,000 after acquiring an additional 1,938,222 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Frontier Group by 5.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,367,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,828,000 after acquiring an additional 120,090 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Frontier Group by 6.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,823,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,087,000 after acquiring an additional 114,348 shares during the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Frontier Group by 7.2% during the second quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,608,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,072,000 after acquiring an additional 108,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIG Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Frontier Group in the second quarter worth $9,606,000.

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc, a low-fare airline company, provides air transportation for passengers. The company operates an airline that serves approximately 120 airports throughout the United States and international destinations in the Americas. It offers its services through direct distribution channels, including its website, mobile app, and call center.

