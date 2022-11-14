FTAC Hera Acquisition (NASDAQ:HERA) Hits New 1-Year High at $10.00

FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HERA – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $10.00 and last traded at $10.00, with a volume of 1900 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.99.

FTAC Hera Acquisition Trading Up 0.1 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.94 and its 200-day moving average is $9.86.

Institutional Trading of FTAC Hera Acquisition

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of FTAC Hera Acquisition by 3.2% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 39,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in FTAC Hera Acquisition by 36.5% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 10,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 2,805 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in FTAC Hera Acquisition during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Condor Capital Management lifted its position in shares of FTAC Hera Acquisition by 66.7% in the third quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 13,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of FTAC Hera Acquisition by 0.8% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 831,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,261,000 after acquiring an additional 6,977 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.08% of the company’s stock.

About FTAC Hera Acquisition

FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

