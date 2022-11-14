Function X (FX) Price Down 31.2% Over Last Week

Function X (FX) traded down 4.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on November 14th. One Function X token can currently be purchased for about $0.17 or 0.00001007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Function X has a total market capitalization of $67.90 million and $532,109.43 worth of Function X was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Function X has traded 31.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Function X Token Profile

Function X’s launch date was November 17th, 2017. Function X’s total supply is 408,520,357 tokens. The Reddit community for Function X is https://reddit.com/r/functionx/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Function X is functionx.io. Function X’s official Twitter account is @functionx_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Function X’s official message board is medium.com/functionx.

Function X Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The vision of Function X through its innovations is to empower this next phase of the internet, to better the efficiency of the current conventional level and create an environment that is secure, fully decentralized and free of monopolization. Function X is a next-generation internet service framework. It has created a completely new ecosystem of service framework by improving the existing internet and blockchain architecture, combining the benefits of both worlds and using the most commonly used technical solutions. Function X employed a systematic approach towards software/hardware co-design, to allow all existing applications, websites, data and services to be completely decentralized, helping to lay a solid foundation for future development paths of the next generation internet.”

