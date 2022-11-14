Gateway Protocol (GWP) Trading Down 3.5% Over Last Week

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on November 14th. One Gateway Protocol token can now be bought for about $2.68 or 0.00016370 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Gateway Protocol has traded down 3.5% against the dollar. Gateway Protocol has a total market capitalization of $72.40 million and $1.47 million worth of Gateway Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Gateway Protocol Token Profile

Gateway Protocol’s genesis date was February 23rd, 2022. Gateway Protocol’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 27,063,134 tokens. The official website for Gateway Protocol is www.gwprotocol.com. Gateway Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@gw.protocol. Gateway Protocol’s official Twitter account is @gwprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Gateway Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Gateway Protocol (GWP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Gateway Protocol has a current supply of 3,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Gateway Protocol is 2.69984446 USD and is down -0.51 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $1,693,686.01 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.gwprotocol.com/.”

