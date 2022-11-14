Gemini Dollar Price Hits $1.00 on Top Exchanges (GUSD)

Gemini Dollar (GUSD) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on November 14th. In the last week, Gemini Dollar has traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar. One Gemini Dollar token can now be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00006099 BTC on popular exchanges. Gemini Dollar has a market cap of $792.39 million and approximately $987,821.15 worth of Gemini Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002676 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0464 or 0.00000283 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0575 or 0.00000352 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $96.01 or 0.00586506 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0449 or 0.00000275 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5,001.00 or 0.30550144 BTC.

Zombie Inu (ZINU) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000086 BTC.

About Gemini Dollar

Gemini Dollar was first traded on September 9th, 2018. Gemini Dollar’s total supply is 791,397,830 tokens. Gemini Dollar’s official Twitter account is @geminitrust and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Gemini Dollar is gemini.com/blog. The official website for Gemini Dollar is gemini.com/dollar. The Reddit community for Gemini Dollar is https://reddit.com/r/gemini and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Gemini Dollar Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Gemini is a licensed digital asset financial platform. It enables users with the ability to trade (buy/sell), and store digital assets by granting them the access to custody services and a crypto marketplace. Gemini platform works under the regulatory oversight of the New York State Department of Financial Services.The GUSD token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency developed by Gemini. It is a stable coin which is attached to the USD, giving it the stability of fiat along with the advantages of cryptocurrency.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gemini Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gemini Dollar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gemini Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

