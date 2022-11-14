Gencor Industries (NASDAQ:GENC) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Gencor Industries (NASDAQ:GENC – Get Rating) in a research note released on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
Gencor Industries Stock Up 6.2 %
NASDAQ GENC opened at $9.55 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.55 and its 200-day moving average is $9.77. Gencor Industries has a one year low of $8.38 and a one year high of $12.94.
Gencor Industries (NASDAQ:GENC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 12th. The industrial products company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $29.65 million for the quarter. Gencor Industries had a negative return on equity of 0.73% and a negative net margin of 1.21%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gencor Industries
Gencor Industries Company Profile
Gencor Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells heavy machinery used in the production of highway construction materials and environmental control equipment. The company offers hot-mix asphalt plants to produce asphalt paving materials; related asphalt plant equipment, including hot-mix storage silos, fabric filtration systems, cold feed bins, and other plant components; and a range of mobile batch plants.

