Gencor Industries (NASDAQ:GENC) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Gencor Industries (NASDAQ:GENC – Get Rating) in a research note released on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Gencor Industries Stock Up 6.2 %

NASDAQ GENC opened at $9.55 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.55 and its 200-day moving average is $9.77. Gencor Industries has a one year low of $8.38 and a one year high of $12.94.

Get Gencor Industries alerts:

Gencor Industries (NASDAQ:GENC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 12th. The industrial products company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $29.65 million for the quarter. Gencor Industries had a negative return on equity of 0.73% and a negative net margin of 1.21%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gencor Industries

Gencor Industries Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Gencor Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $134,000. State Street Corp raised its position in Gencor Industries by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,627 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 2,659 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Gencor Industries by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 20,127 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 1,252 shares during the last quarter. Weil Company Inc. raised its position in Gencor Industries by 30.5% in the 2nd quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 21,380 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC raised its position in Gencor Industries by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 33,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.84% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Gencor Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells heavy machinery used in the production of highway construction materials and environmental control equipment. The company offers hot-mix asphalt plants to produce asphalt paving materials; related asphalt plant equipment, including hot-mix storage silos, fabric filtration systems, cold feed bins, and other plant components; and a range of mobile batch plants.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gencor Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gencor Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.