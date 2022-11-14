General Electric (NYSE:GE) Shares Acquired by Clarkston Capital Partners LLC

Clarkston Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 435,175 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,387 shares during the quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $27,708,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in General Electric in the first quarter valued at $28,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in General Electric in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in General Electric by 808.1% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new position in General Electric in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in General Electric in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.09% of the company’s stock.
General Electric stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $86.20. The stock had a trading volume of 58,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,646,592. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $71.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.93. General Electric has a 12 month low of $59.93 and a 12 month high of $108.67.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 27th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 26th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. General Electric’s payout ratio is currently -5.79%.
Several research firms have commented on GE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on General Electric from $92.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on General Electric from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on General Electric from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Citigroup lifted their target price on General Electric from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on General Electric from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.00.
General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.
