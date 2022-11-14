General Electric (NYSE:GE) Shares Sold by Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC

Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 77.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,597 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 12,433 shares during the quarter. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GE. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Electric during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in General Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in General Electric by 808.1% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new stake in General Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in General Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on GE. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on General Electric from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. UBS Group lifted their target price on General Electric from $79.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on General Electric from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on General Electric from $92.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on General Electric in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.00.

General Electric Stock Performance

General Electric stock opened at $86.39 on Monday. General Electric has a 12 month low of $59.93 and a 12 month high of $108.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.93.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $19.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.77 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 7.20% and a negative net margin of 7.78%. General Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

General Electric Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 27th were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 26th. General Electric’s payout ratio is -5.79%.

About General Electric

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

Further Reading

