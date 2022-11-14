Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Shares Purchased by Synovus Financial Corp

Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) by 40.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 263,857 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 76,545 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp owned approximately 0.19% of Genuine Parts worth $35,101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Genuine Parts in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in Genuine Parts by 65.8% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 189 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in Genuine Parts during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in Genuine Parts by 410.3% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 296 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Genuine Parts during the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. 78.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GPC. StockNews.com upgraded Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Wedbush lifted their price target on Genuine Parts from $140.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th.

Genuine Parts Stock Performance

GPC traded up $3.80 on Monday, hitting $181.76. The company had a trading volume of 20,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 821,857. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $162.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $148.67. Genuine Parts has a 1-year low of $115.63 and a 1-year high of $183.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $25.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.99.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.18. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 31.91% and a net margin of 5.55%. The firm had revenue of $5.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.88 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Genuine Parts will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

