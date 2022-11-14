Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.90

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 14th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.895 per share by the specialty retailer on Tuesday, January 3rd. This represents a $3.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%.

Genuine Parts has increased its dividend by an average of 4.2% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 66 years. Genuine Parts has a dividend payout ratio of 41.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Genuine Parts to earn $8.65 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.58 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 41.4%.

Get Genuine Parts alerts:

Genuine Parts Price Performance

Shares of GPC stock traded up $1.81 on Monday, hitting $179.77. 884,635 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 822,144. The firm has a market cap of $25.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.36, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $162.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $148.67. Genuine Parts has a 52 week low of $115.63 and a 52 week high of $183.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Genuine Parts ( NYSE:GPC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $5.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.37 billion. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 5.55% and a return on equity of 31.91%. Genuine Parts’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.88 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Genuine Parts will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GPC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Genuine Parts

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 9,524 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Tatro Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Tatro Capital LLC now owns 16,165 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,051,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 7,516 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $947,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 2,740 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,211 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. 78.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Genuine Parts

(Get Rating)

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Genuine Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genuine Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.