Gladius Capital Management LP Acquires 904 Shares of Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA)

Gladius Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA – Get Rating) by 77.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,072 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 904 shares during the quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP’s holdings in Strategic Education were worth $147,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in Strategic Education during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Strategic Education by 585.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,295 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Strategic Education by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,441 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. GHE LLC acquired a new position in Strategic Education during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $142,000. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Strategic Education during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $142,000. 97.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barrington Research increased their price objective on Strategic Education from $75.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Strategic Education from $82.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded Strategic Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on Strategic Education from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th.

Strategic Education Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ STRA opened at $77.63 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. Strategic Education, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.01 and a 52 week high of $80.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.85, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $65.85 and its 200 day moving average is $66.48.

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The health services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $263.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.41 million. Strategic Education had a return on equity of 4.14% and a net margin of 4.69%. Strategic Education’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Strategic Education, Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Strategic Education Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 25th. Strategic Education’s payout ratio is 115.94%.

Strategic Education Company Profile

Strategic Education, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides education services through campus-based and online post-secondary education, and programs to develop job-ready skills. It operates through three segments: U.S. Higher Education, Australia/New Zealand, and Education Technology Services. The company operates Strayer University that offers undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business administration, accounting, information technology, education, health services administration, public administration, and criminal justice at physical campuses located in the eastern United States, as well as through online; non-degree web and mobile application development courses through Hackbright Academy and Devmountain; and an executive MBA online through its Jack Welch Management Institute.

