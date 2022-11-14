Gladius Capital Management LP Buys New Stake in THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)

Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 5,841 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $437,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of THOR Industries by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,312,648 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $418,105,000 after buying an additional 53,286 shares during the last quarter. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL raised its holdings in shares of THOR Industries by 4.9% in the first quarter. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL now owns 1,600,153 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $125,932,000 after buying an additional 75,360 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of THOR Industries by 7.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,515,941 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $119,305,000 after buying an additional 106,027 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of THOR Industries by 10.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,090,915 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $85,869,000 after buying an additional 105,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of THOR Industries in the first quarter worth $85,835,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.63% of the company’s stock.

Get THOR Industries alerts:

Insider Activity at THOR Industries

In related news, Director Peter Busch Orthwein bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $72.50 per share, for a total transaction of $1,450,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,175,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

THOR Industries Stock Up 6.8 %

A number of research analysts have issued reports on THO shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of THOR Industries in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of THOR Industries from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Argus lowered shares of THOR Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Benchmark lowered shares of THOR Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, MKM Partners cut their price objective on shares of THOR Industries to $69.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.25.

THO stock opened at $90.52 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a PE ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $77.00 and its 200 day moving average is $79.23. THOR Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $66.26 and a one year high of $115.47.

THOR Industries (NYSE:THO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 28th. The construction company reported $5.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.89 by $1.26. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.70 billion. THOR Industries had a net margin of 6.97% and a return on equity of 33.89%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.12 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that THOR Industries, Inc. will post 8.56 EPS for the current year.

THOR Industries Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 26th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 25th. This is a positive change from THOR Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. THOR Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.74%.

About THOR Industries

(Get Rating)

THOR Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding THO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for THOR Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for THOR Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.