Gladius Capital Management LP Invests $281,000 in Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS)

Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 23,335 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. B. Riley Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Unisys during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,763,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its position in Unisys by 49.4% in the 2nd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 76,963 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $926,000 after acquiring an additional 25,434 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its position in Unisys by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 48,688 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $586,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Unisys in the 2nd quarter valued at $185,000. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC grew its position in Unisys by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 109,438 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after acquiring an additional 13,904 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Unisys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Unisys in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Unisys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, CJS Securities downgraded Unisys from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th.

Unisys Trading Down 5.5 %

Unisys stock opened at $4.84 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.61. Unisys Co. has a one year low of $4.28 and a one year high of $23.10.

Unisys (NYSE:UIS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The information technology services provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.17. Unisys had a negative return on equity of 28.38% and a negative net margin of 12.52%. The company had revenue of $461.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $474.95 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

About Unisys

Unisys Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an information technology services company worldwide. It operates in Digital Workplace Solutions (DWS); Cloud and Infrastructure Solutions (C&I); and Enterprise Computing Solutions (ECS) segments. The DWS segment provides solutions that transform digital workplaces securely and create exceptional end-user experiences.

