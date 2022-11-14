Gladius Capital Management LP Lowers Position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Gladius Capital Management LP trimmed its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 13.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,531 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 398 shares during the quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $567,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 39,233 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $8,785,000 after acquiring an additional 1,734 shares during the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV lifted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 18.9% during the second quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 3,634 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $814,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 13.4% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 696,403 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $155,931,000 after purchasing an additional 82,228 shares in the last quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 1.1% during the second quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. now owns 46,356 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $10,380,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the period. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 52.9% in the second quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,487 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after buying an additional 1,898 shares in the last quarter. 77.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SHW has been the topic of several research reports. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $290.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $248.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $280.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $275.22.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:SHW opened at $237.24 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $61.48 billion, a PE ratio of 32.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a twelve month low of $195.24 and a twelve month high of $354.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $218.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $238.54.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.78 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 8.94% and a return on equity of 90.50%. The company’s revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.09 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.48%.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

