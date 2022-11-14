Gladius Capital Management LP Makes New Investment in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $355,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. First Financial Corp IN boosted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 84.5% in the second quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 206.5% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.76% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MMC. Atlantic Securities cut Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $178.27.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Performance

Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock opened at $167.59 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $83.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.02, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $157.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $158.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $142.80 and a 1-year high of $183.14.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.04. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 16.26% and a return on equity of 31.70%. The company had revenue of $4.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th will be given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is 35.44%.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

