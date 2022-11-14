Gladius Capital Management LP Purchases 6,087 Shares of Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF)

Gladius Capital Management LP grew its position in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF – Get Rating) by 121.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,085 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,087 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP’s holdings in Herbalife Nutrition were worth $227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 0.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,115,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,471,000 after purchasing an additional 52,198 shares in the last quarter. Route One Investment Company L.P. raised its holdings in Herbalife Nutrition by 10.2% during the first quarter. Route One Investment Company L.P. now owns 10,043,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,913,000 after acquiring an additional 930,500 shares in the last quarter. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. raised its holdings in Herbalife Nutrition by 1.1% during the second quarter. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. now owns 2,996,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,282,000 after acquiring an additional 34,026 shares in the last quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP raised its holdings in Herbalife Nutrition by 74.1% during the second quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 1,868,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,219,000 after acquiring an additional 795,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Iridian Asset Management LLC CT raised its holdings in Herbalife Nutrition by 44.4% during the second quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 1,101,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,534,000 after acquiring an additional 338,849 shares in the last quarter. 92.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Herbalife Nutrition alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Herbalife Nutrition news, major shareholder Windacre Partnership Master Fu sold 205,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.56, for a total transaction of $3,599,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,778,500 shares in the company, valued at $171,710,460. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Herbalife Nutrition Trading Down 2.1 %

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley dropped their target price on Herbalife Nutrition from $38.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Citigroup dropped their target price on Herbalife Nutrition from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Herbalife Nutrition from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Herbalife Nutrition in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.25.

Shares of HLF stock opened at $17.60 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.11. Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. has a 1 year low of $15.33 and a 1 year high of $45.80.

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. Herbalife Nutrition had a negative return on equity of 24.55% and a net margin of 5.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

Herbalife Nutrition Profile

(Get Rating)

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. offers nutrition solutions in North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and rest of Asia Pacific. The company provides products in the areas of weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; and outer nutrition.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Herbalife Nutrition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Herbalife Nutrition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.