Gladius Capital Management LP Sells 2,850 Shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Gladius Capital Management LP lowered its position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) by 31.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,130 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,850 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $307,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FAST. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fastenal by 3.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,254,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,747,517,000 after acquiring an additional 1,746,661 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fastenal by 2.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,565,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,072,802,000 after acquiring an additional 1,622,762 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its holdings in Fastenal by 13.8% during the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 7,359,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,130,000 after buying an additional 894,092 shares during the period. Candlestick Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Fastenal during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,580,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Fastenal by 8.0% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,227,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,123,000 after buying an additional 681,328 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.18% of the company’s stock.

In other Fastenal news, Director Stephen L. Eastman bought 1,000 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $43.88 per share, for a total transaction of $43,880.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $438,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Daniel L. Florness acquired 4,000 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $48.00 per share, for a total transaction of $192,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 281,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,532,592. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen L. Eastman acquired 1,000 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $43.88 per share, for a total transaction of $43,880.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $438,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 6,500 shares of company stock worth $306,425 in the last ninety days. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on FAST shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Fastenal in a report on Monday, October 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.86.

Shares of FAST stock opened at $51.87 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $47.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 3.98. Fastenal has a one year low of $43.73 and a one year high of $64.75. The firm has a market cap of $29.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.18.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 13th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.73% and a return on equity of 34.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Fastenal will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 26th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.31%.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

