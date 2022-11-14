Gladius Capital Management LP Sells 3,679 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Gladius Capital Management LP reduced its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,214 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 3,679 shares during the quarter. CVS Health comprises about 0.1% of Gladius Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Gladius Capital Management LP’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,596,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 92.9% during the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 377,875 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $38,245,000 after buying an additional 181,966 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 22.5% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 212,156 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $21,472,000 after buying an additional 39,001 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 178.9% during the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,562 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 1.3% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 17,836 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,805,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McDonald Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of CVS Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,223,000. 77.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CVS Health alerts:

CVS Health Price Performance

NYSE CVS opened at $97.55 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $96.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.82. CVS Health Co. has a 1 year low of $86.28 and a 1 year high of $111.25. The company has a market cap of $128.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.51, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.69.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 21st were given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 20th. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 93.62%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on CVS Health from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on CVS Health from $122.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on CVS Health from $128.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Mizuho increased their price objective on CVS Health from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on CVS Health from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $117.86.

CVS Health Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.