Glenview Trust Co Has $252,000 Stock Position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Glenview Trust Co lowered its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) by 16.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,344 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Zullo Investment Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 133.1% during the 1st quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC increased its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 64.5% during the 1st quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

Enterprise Products Partners Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE EPD opened at $25.00 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.39 billion, a PE ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 1 year low of $20.42 and a 1 year high of $28.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.13 and its 200-day moving average is $25.75.

Enterprise Products Partners Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 28th. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is 81.90%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on EPD shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Tudor Pickering cut shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. cut shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.44.

Enterprise Products Partners Profile

(Get Rating)

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.