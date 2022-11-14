Glenview Trust Co Invests $219,000 in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Glenview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,629 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TMUS. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $329,000. Qtron Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 46.9% during the 2nd quarter. Qtron Investments LLC now owns 9,113 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,226,000 after acquiring an additional 2,911 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 562,562 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $75,687,000 after acquiring an additional 101,593 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC increased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 2,280 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at T-Mobile US

In other news, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.46, for a total value of $260,882.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,465,696.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.46, for a total value of $260,882.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,465,696.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 750 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.50, for a total value of $110,625.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,230 shares in the company, valued at $476,425. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 73,450 shares of company stock valued at $11,045,767. 0.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

T-Mobile US Price Performance

Shares of TMUS stock opened at $146.19 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $181.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 119.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.54. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.51 and a twelve month high of $154.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $140.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $137.40.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $19.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.98 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 6.29%. The business’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TMUS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $200.00 target price on T-Mobile US in a report on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup boosted their target price on T-Mobile US from $156.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Cowen upped their price objective on T-Mobile US from $187.00 to $201.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Cowen upped their price objective on T-Mobile US from $187.00 to $201.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $175.00 price objective on T-Mobile US and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, T-Mobile US currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.80.

T-Mobile US Profile

(Get Rating)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 108.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

