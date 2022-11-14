Glenview Trust Co Invests $222,000 in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Glenview Trust Co acquired a new position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,773 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of OXY. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 9,737 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $575,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,973 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 11,920 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $676,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp raised its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 7,571 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 4,180 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. 78.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Occidental Petroleum alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 1,542,076 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $57.91 per share, with a total value of $89,301,621.16. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 189,908,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,997,603,319.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Occidental Petroleum Trading Up 5.5 %

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. MKM Partners restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. lowered shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $76.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $84.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.83.

Shares of Occidental Petroleum stock opened at $74.33 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $67.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of $67.40 and a 200 day moving average of $64.79. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $26.05 and a fifty-two week high of $77.13.

Occidental Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Investors of record on Monday, December 12th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 9th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.33%.

Occidental Petroleum Profile

(Get Rating)

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OXY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.