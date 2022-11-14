Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) Trading Up 4%

Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE – Get Rating) traded up 4% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $24.21 and last traded at $24.21. 7,301 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,671,924 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.29.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Global-e Online from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Global-e Online from $34.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Global-e Online from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Global-e Online from $41.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Global-e Online from $25.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.67.

Get Global-e Online alerts:

Global-e Online Price Performance

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.88.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global-e Online

Global-e Online ( NASDAQ:GLBE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $87.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.50 million. Global-e Online had a negative return on equity of 6.60% and a negative net margin of 50.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Global-e Online Ltd. will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Global-e Online by 176.8% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Global-e Online by 22.9% in the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 2,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Global-e Online by 31.6% in the second quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Global-e Online in the second quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Tortoise Index Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global-e Online by 42.0% in the second quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 3,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. 68.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Global-e Online

(Get Rating)

Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online and merchants to sell from, and to, worldwide.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Global-e Online Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global-e Online and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.