Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) Trading Up 4%

Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE – Get Rating) traded up 4% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $24.21 and last traded at $24.21. 7,301 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,671,924 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.29.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Global-e Online from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Global-e Online from $34.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Global-e Online from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Global-e Online from $41.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Global-e Online from $25.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.67.
Global-e Online Price Performance
The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.88.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global-e Online
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Global-e Online by 176.8% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Global-e Online by 22.9% in the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 2,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Global-e Online by 31.6% in the second quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Global-e Online in the second quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Tortoise Index Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global-e Online by 42.0% in the second quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 3,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. 68.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Global-e Online
Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online and merchants to sell from, and to, worldwide.
