Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD) Shares Purchased by Vicus Capital

Vicus Capital lifted its holdings in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,696 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,030 shares during the period. Vicus Capital’s holdings in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF were worth $973,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 151.4% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 1,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 497.5% in the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 2,557 shares during the last quarter.
Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF Price Performance
Shares of QYLD opened at $16.39 on Monday. Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF has a 1-year low of $15.00 and a 1-year high of $23.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.40.
Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF Cuts Dividend
