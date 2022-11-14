Global X Video Games & Esports ETF (NASDAQ:HERO) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Global X Video Games & Esports ETF (NASDAQ:HERO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 335,700 shares, a growth of 17.3% from the October 15th total of 286,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 67,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.0 days.

Global X Video Games & Esports ETF Price Performance

HERO opened at $19.05 on Monday. Global X Video Games & Esports ETF has a 52-week low of $16.57 and a 52-week high of $32.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.56.

Get Global X Video Games & Esports ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global X Video Games & Esports ETF

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. 3D L Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Global X Video Games & Esports ETF by 7.0% during the first quarter. 3D L Capital Management LLC now owns 10,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of Global X Video Games & Esports ETF by 9.5% during the first quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 10,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares in the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Global X Video Games & Esports ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 154,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,754,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Global X Video Games & Esports ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 79,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,668,000 after purchasing an additional 987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Global X Video Games & Esports ETF by 11.5% during the second quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 9,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares in the last quarter.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Video Games & Esports ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Video Games & Esports ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.