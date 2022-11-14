Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on GMED. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $76.00 to $71.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Globus Medical in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Globus Medical in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They issued an overweight rating and a $69.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $75.08.

NYSE GMED opened at $70.33 on Friday. Globus Medical has a 52-week low of $52.60 and a 52-week high of $81.78. The company has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a fifty day moving average of $62.20 and a 200-day moving average of $61.46.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Globus Medical by 93.8% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 345 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Globus Medical by 3,325.0% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 548 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Globus Medical during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Globus Medical during the third quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Globus Medical by 159.5% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 737 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.08% of the company’s stock.

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders in the United States and internationally. It offers spine products, such as traditional fusion implants comprising pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative, deformity, tumors, and trauma conditions; treatment options for motion preservation technologies that consist of dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional pain management solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

