Gnosis Price Reaches $90.88 (GNO)

Gnosis (GNO) traded 3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on November 14th. One Gnosis token can now be purchased for approximately $90.88 or 0.00548050 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Gnosis has traded 22.4% lower against the US dollar. Gnosis has a market cap of $234.43 million and $3.04 million worth of Gnosis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Gnosis’ launch date was April 25th, 2017. Gnosis’ total supply is 3,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,579,588 tokens. Gnosis’ official website is gnosis.io. The Reddit community for Gnosis is https://reddit.com/r/gnosispm and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Gnosis’ official Twitter account is @gnosisdao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Gnosis is forum.gnosis.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Gnosis is a decentralized prediction market built on the Ethereum protocol. Gnosis provides an open platform for anyone to predict the outcome of any event and plans to drastically simplify the creation of customized prediction market applications. GNO is an Ethereum-based token that is used to incentivize long-term participation in the Gnosis platform.”

