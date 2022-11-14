goeasy (TSE:GSY) PT Raised to C$200.00 at TD Securities

goeasy (TSE:GSY – Get Rating) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at TD Securities from C$195.00 to C$200.00 in a research note issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target suggests a potential upside of 61.25% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Cormark boosted their price objective on shares of goeasy from C$185.00 to C$190.00 in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of goeasy from C$225.00 to C$234.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of goeasy from C$162.00 to C$164.00 in a research note on Monday. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of goeasy from C$155.00 to C$170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of goeasy from C$202.00 to C$205.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$191.86.

GSY stock traded down C$6.37 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$124.03. The company had a trading volume of 49,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,065. The firm has a market cap of C$1.96 billion and a PE ratio of 11.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 277.31, a quick ratio of 28.46 and a current ratio of 28.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$113.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$112.82. goeasy has a 12 month low of C$95.00 and a 12 month high of C$199.56.

goeasy Ltd. provides non-prime leasing and lending services to consumers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Easyfinancial and Easyhome. The Easyfinancial segment provides unsecured and real estate secured installment loans; personal, home equity, and auto loans; point-of-sale and small business financing; and value-added services.

