Goldfinch (GFI) Trading Down 6.5% Over Last 7 Days

Goldfinch (GFI) traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on November 14th. Over the last seven days, Goldfinch has traded 6.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Goldfinch has a total market cap of $19.19 million and approximately $329,948.76 worth of Goldfinch was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Goldfinch token can now be purchased for $0.65 or 0.00003897 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Goldfinch Token Profile

Goldfinch’s genesis date was January 11th, 2022. Goldfinch’s total supply is 114,285,714 tokens and its circulating supply is 29,332,443 tokens. Goldfinch’s official Twitter account is @goldfinch_fi and its Facebook page is accessible here. Goldfinch’s official message board is medium.com/goldfinch-fi. Goldfinch’s official website is goldfinch.finance.

Goldfinch Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Goldfinch is a decentralized protocol that allows for crypto borrowing without crypto collateral. By incorporating the principle of “trust through consensus”, the Goldfinch protocol creates a way for borrowers to show creditworthiness based on the collective assessment of other participants rather than based on their crypto assets.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Goldfinch directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Goldfinch should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Goldfinch using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

