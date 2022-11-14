Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD) Shares Sold by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 200,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,245 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs BDC were worth $3,366,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC in the second quarter worth about $175,000. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC in the first quarter worth about $196,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC in the first quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC in the first quarter worth about $209,000. 28.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Goldman Sachs BDC alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Goldman Sachs BDC in a research report on Monday, September 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.50 price objective for the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from $17.00 to $14.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Bank Of America (Bofa) began coverage on shares of Goldman Sachs BDC in a research report on Monday, September 19th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Goldman Sachs BDC in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.25.

Goldman Sachs BDC Stock Up 0.5 %

Goldman Sachs BDC Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE GSBD opened at $15.91 on Monday. Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.04 and a 12-month high of $20.60. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 18.08 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.63 and a 200 day moving average of $16.85.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.31%. Goldman Sachs BDC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 204.55%.

Goldman Sachs BDC Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc is a business development company specializing in middle market and mezzanine investment in private companies. It seeks to make capital appreciation through direct originations of secured debt, senior secured debt, junior secured debt, including first lien, first lien/last-out unitranche and second lien debt, unsecured debt, including mezzanine debt and, to a lesser extent, investments in equities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSBD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.