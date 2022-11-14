GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) Shares Down 8.9%

Shares of GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX – Get Rating) were down 8.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $5.20 and last traded at $5.20. Approximately 27,387 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,678,139 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.71.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on GDRX shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of GoodRx from $11.00 to $6.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of GoodRx in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $6.50 price target on the stock. Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of GoodRx from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of GoodRx from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of GoodRx from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.58.

GoodRx Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of -31.00, a P/E/G ratio of 21.19 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 11.23, a current ratio of 11.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

GoodRx Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GDRX. Blackstone Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GoodRx during the first quarter worth approximately $3,866,000. Tiff Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GoodRx during the second quarter worth approximately $868,000. Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new stake in shares of GoodRx during the first quarter worth approximately $247,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GoodRx by 147.2% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 99,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 59,446 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GoodRx during the first quarter worth approximately $1,654,000. 39.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that are used to save money on prescriptions across the United States.

See Also

