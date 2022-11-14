Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) CFO Sells $2,821,740.60 in Stock

Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Rating) CFO Mark E. Jr. Jones sold 69,501 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.60, for a total transaction of $2,821,740.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Mark E. Jr. Jones also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, November 3rd, Mark E. Jr. Jones sold 42 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $1,680.00.
- On Tuesday, November 1st, Mark E. Jr. Jones sold 13,931 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.71, for a total transaction of $567,131.01.
Shares of GSHD stock traded down $2.46 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $38.80. The stock had a trading volume of 251,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 291,382. Goosehead Insurance, Inc has a twelve month low of $29.23 and a twelve month high of $146.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $38.03 and its 200 day moving average is $47.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 4,130.13 and a beta of 1.20.
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Goosehead Insurance from $100.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. JMP Securities reduced their target price on Goosehead Insurance from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Goosehead Insurance from $55.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, William Blair downgraded Goosehead Insurance from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.00.
Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that provides personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel. It offers homeowner's, insurance, automotive, dwelling property insurance, flood, wind, earthquake, excess liability or umbrella, motorcycle, recreational vehicle, general liability, property, and life insurance products and services.
