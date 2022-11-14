Got Guaranteed Trading 30.3% Lower Over Last Week (GOTG)

Got Guaranteed (GOTG) traded 20.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on November 14th. In the last week, Got Guaranteed has traded down 30.3% against the US dollar. One Got Guaranteed token can currently be bought for $0.36 or 0.00002220 BTC on major exchanges. Got Guaranteed has a total market cap of $108.48 million and approximately $79,503.51 worth of Got Guaranteed was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002738 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000280 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0572 or 0.00000348 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 15% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $95.37 or 0.00580054 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000275 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 16.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,967.72 or 0.30214078 BTC.

Zombie Inu (ZINU) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Got Guaranteed Profile

Got Guaranteed was first traded on November 19th, 2021. Got Guaranteed’s total supply is 1,800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 300,000,000 tokens. Got Guaranteed’s official Twitter account is @gotg58900461 and its Facebook page is accessible here. Got Guaranteed’s official website is gotg.world.

Buying and Selling Got Guaranteed

According to CryptoCompare, “GotG launched a DAG guarantee·insurance solution in the digital asset market. GotG is a platform in the digital asset market that implements the DAG guarantee·insurance solution to improve the stability of digital asset investors.Telegram”

