Gould Asset Management LLC CA Acquires 43,716 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Gould Asset Management LLC CA boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 39.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 153,492 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,716 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises 2.0% of Gould Asset Management LLC CA’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Gould Asset Management LLC CA’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $6,262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Intelligent Financial Strategies acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Parkside Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock opened at $42.16 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.08. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.42 and a fifty-two week high of $52.83.

