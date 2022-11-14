Gould Asset Management LLC CA Acquires 80 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Gould Asset Management LLC CA lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,390 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Gould Asset Management LLC CA’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,675,859 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,349,793,000 after buying an additional 205,858 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,809,836 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,174,691,000 after purchasing an additional 666,437 shares during the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 56.2% during the 1st quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 3,610,961 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $730,100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299,622 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 12,323.7% during the 1st quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 3,174,865 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $641,926,000 after purchasing an additional 3,149,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,918,239 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $590,039,000 after acquiring an additional 286,400 shares in the last quarter. 74.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:LOW opened at $209.44 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $192.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $192.12. The company has a market cap of $130.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.15. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $170.12 and a twelve month high of $263.31.

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.63 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $27.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.16 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.83% and a negative return on equity of 155.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.25 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 25th will be paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.10%.

LOW has been the subject of several research reports. Cowen started coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $210.00 price target for the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $217.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. MKM Partners decreased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $220.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $231.78.

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Seemantini Godbole sold 11,761 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.37, for a total transaction of $2,521,205.57. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,696,882.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

