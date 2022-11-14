Gould Asset Management LLC CA Boosts Stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Gould Asset Management LLC CA grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,874 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the period. Gould Asset Management LLC CA’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 182,355,161 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,447,306,000 after acquiring an additional 3,505,846 shares during the last quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its position in NextEra Energy by 1,709.8% during the 1st quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 2,225,009 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $188,481,000 after purchasing an additional 2,102,067 shares during the period. Electron Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $88,546,000. Swiss National Bank grew its position in NextEra Energy by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 8,498,582 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $719,915,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042,000 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its position in NextEra Energy by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 7,507,397 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $635,952,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041,518 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.89% of the company’s stock.

NEE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on NextEra Energy from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on NextEra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded NextEra Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on NextEra Energy to $89.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn cut NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.90.

NEE opened at $82.95 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.58. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.22 and a 1-year high of $93.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.47.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.77 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The business’s revenue was up 53.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. Analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be given a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 23rd. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is presently 87.63%.

In other news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 9,307 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.79, for a total transaction of $826,368.53. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,613,847.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Robert Coffey sold 2,908 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.19, for a total value of $227,376.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $898,324.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 9,307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.79, for a total value of $826,368.53. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,613,847.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

