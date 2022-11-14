Gould Asset Management LLC CA Cuts Holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Gould Asset Management LLC CA trimmed its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Get Rating) by 12.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,240 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,545 shares during the quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHE. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1,035.3% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,021,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,903,000 after buying an additional 2,755,197 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 71.0% during the 2nd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 1,500,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,090,000 after acquiring an additional 623,231 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1,748.1% in the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 631,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,545,000 after purchasing an additional 597,603 shares during the period. Mariner LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 87.7% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,045,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,039,000 after purchasing an additional 488,527 shares during the period. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC raised its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 180,436.2% during the 2nd quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 458,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,638,000 after acquiring an additional 458,308 shares during the period.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SCHE opened at $23.86 on Monday. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $21.36 and a 12 month high of $31.76. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.54.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

